A new reality TV show that highlights how Western Cape traffic cops keep citizens safe 24/7 is hitting our screens. The Western Cape Highway Patrol show launched last Saturday on e.tv’s eReality (6pm) and eXposed (7:30pm). It will be airing on these channels every Saturday until November 12.

The series follows traffic officers as they perform their duties, revealing the dangers and difficulties they face to ensure that road users travel safely. Western Cape MEC Daylin Mitchell says: “Road crashes are one of the most common causes of death, injury and disability in our province. “In addition to the pain of lives lost, the cost of crashes is a massive drain on the economy of the Western Cape, estimated at around R9.5 billion last year.