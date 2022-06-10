A brand-new talent show called Dream Factory is making its debut on our TV screens on Youth Day next week. The show, which is a platform for youngsters to showcase their talents and learn about the industry, was founded by 33 and Me Talent Agency Head and producer of the International Arts Talent Showcase (IATS), Elsubie Verlinden.

Cape Town has two participants – Fuad Williams and Dirk van Noodwyk. HOPEFUL: Dirk van Noordwyk Elsubie says the show is much more than a competition. “The inspiration behind Dream Factory is to manufacture and develop dreams...” she says. “Workshops and training is provided by local and international industry professionals...with the goal of positioning them to work professionally.”

Elsubie’s aim is also to offer them opportunities in arts education. “The ultimate purpose of the Dream Factory TV show is to motivate aspiring artists to pursue their dreams.” she says. Elsubie elaborates: “Viewers can enjoy the workshops coupled with the IATS talent search and embrace the talent.”