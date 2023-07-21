As we are soaking in the last two months of the cold and rainy days, Hanover Street in Grand West will be hosting a Winter Wonderland with the hottest DJs lined up for the evening.
Rocking the decks is a fan favourite and some of Cape Town’s best such as Alicious 101, Dr Jules, Jermaine SA, Gremlin, DJ Nixi, Masoodah, Micks, Fiegaro and Naeem.
It is all going down on Saturday and the party starts at 8pm right through to 3am on Sunday.
Stiek leka uit and dress smart.
Early bird tickets are available at R80 on Quicket and R100 at the door.