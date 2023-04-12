If you’ve grown up in a South African home, you know the staple item in any mother’s cupboard is her beloved Tupperware. En bewaar jou siel as jy dit nie terug bring nie! You know you’re going to be called out.

Sadly, your mom might soon have to buy ”normal” plastic bakkies - Tupperware recently announced that it is facing closure following a slip in sales. The BBC reported that the 77-year-old company is struggling to appeal to a younger market. Picture: Tupperware Southern Africa Facebook The firm announced on Monday that its shares had dipped by nearly 50%.

Invented by Earl Tupper in the early 1940s, Tupperware was introduced here in 1964 and is available nationwide with more than 270 000 consultants forming part of the company. In a statement on its website, Tupperware said its board was actively engaged with management to improve the company’s capital structure and near-term liquidity. “The company has engaged financial advisers to assist in securing supplemental financing, and is engaging in discussions with potential investors, or financing partners.