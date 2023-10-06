A former gangster charged in the 1996 murder of rapper Tupac Shakur made his first appearance in a Las Vegas court on Wednesday and was granted a two-week postponement to enter a plea. Duane “Keffe D” Davis, who police said was long suspected and began implicating himself in a series of public statements in recent years, remains innie tronk without bail.

CHARGED: Duane ‘Keffe D’ Davis, 60 The 60-year-old was indicted by a Clark County grand jury last week and arrested in Las Vegas for Shakur’s death, a long-unsolved crime that became a defining moment in the history of rap music. Davis was charged with one count of murder with a deadly weapon for his alleged role in leading a group of men to kill Shakur, 25, in a drive-by shooting near the Las Vegas strip. Authorities said Davis plotted to avenge the beating of his nephew, Orlando Anderson, inside the MGM Grand Garden Arena by Shakur and his entourage on the night of September 7, 1996, just hours before the shooting.