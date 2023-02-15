Former US president Donald Trump has branded Rihanna’s Super Bowl performance the “worst half-time show in history”. The preggers pop star returned to the stage for the first time in almost five years to provide the entertainment at the big NFL game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles in Arizona on Sunday, but Trump hit out in a rant on his Truth Social site, calling her performance an “epic fail”.

In his post, Trump wrote: “EPIC FAIL: Rihanna gave, without question, the single worst Halftime Show in Super Bowl history. “This after insulting far more than half of our Nation, which is already in serious DECLINE, with her foul and insulting language. “Also, so much for her ‘Stylist’!”

The reference to “foul” language and her stylist appears to be linked to a photo taken in 2020, which shows Rihanna posing in front of an old car daubed with graffiti which reads: “F*** Trump”. It comes just days after Trump previously tore into RiRi on the social media site, writing of the nine-time Grammy Award winner: “Bad everything, and NO TALENT!” Rihanna has previously expressed her dislike of the politician and requested that he stop playing her song Don’t Stop The Music at his rallies.