Remember Donald Trump?

The former US president thinks Queen Elizabeth should strip the Duke and Duchess of Sussex of their royal titles.

And he believes the 96-year-old monarch should have skopped them uit when “whipped” Prince Harry and wife Meghan announced their intention to quit as members of the royal family to start a new life in America two years ago.

Asked if he would remove their titles if he were in the queen’s position, he said: “I would. The only thing I disagree with the Queen on probably one of the only things ever is that I think she should have said, ‘if that’s your choice, fine’.”

NOT LIKED: Royal couple

Speaking to Piers Morgan on his new Uncensored show, he said: “I’m not a fan of Meghan, and I wasn’t from the beginning.

“Poor Harry is being led around by his nose. And I think he’s an embarrassment. And I think when she spoke badly of the Royal Family, but in particular the Queen...

“Harry is whipped.

“Do you know the expression? I won’t use the full expression but Harry is whipped like no person I think I’ve ever seen.”

Trump doesn't believe the couple’s marriage will last as Harry will grow gatvol of Meghan’s bossy ways.

