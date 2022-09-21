Donald Trump has made gat of Joe Biden after the US president was seated in the 14th row at Queen Elizabeth’s state funeral. The Apprentice star – whose presidential term of office ended in January 2021 – slammed organisers of the service on Monday for showing “no respect” to America.

He insisted the Brits would never have asked him to sit seven rows from the back of the building if he had still been the US leader. DISSED: President Joe Biden Trump shared a photo of the assembled world leaders, with a red arrow pointing at his successor, on his social media outlet Truth Social. He captioned the image: “This is what’s happened to America in just two short years. No respect!