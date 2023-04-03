Britney Spears was spotted hanging out with an unidentified man in Puerto Rico on Saturday, just a few days after being seen without her wedding ring, Page Six reports. However, a source tells Page Six exclusively that the man is a member of the pop star’s “security personnel”.

In images exclusively obtained, Spears, 41, was photographed at a Starbucks in the beachside town of Dorado, wearing a black off-the-shoulder dress. She appeared to be scouring the menu next to the individual and, at one point, could be seen taking a sip from her tumbler cup as she looked up at him. An eyewitness tells Page Six that the man, who was dressed in a striped T-shirt, a pair of khaki pants and black cap, was overheard speaking in Spanish.

“[He] ordered and [they] left in the same car together,” the source adds. A rep for Spears did not return a request for comment and her husband Sam Asghari’s publicist declined to comment. However, Page Six exclusively learned earlier this week that there is no trouble in paradise for the duo.

Asghari’s rep, Brandon Cohen of BAC Talent, said Friday that the Family Business actor and Toxic singer are not experiencing marital issues despite both ditching their wedding bands last week. Spears, 41, was photographed at LAX airport Tuesday without her matrimonial bling ahead of a trip with her pal and manager, Cade Hudson. Asghari, 29, was then seen without the symbolic piece of jewellery two days later.

The former fitness trainer’s rep said that his client had just taken off the ring because he was filming a movie at the time. We were also told Asghari did not join his wife on vacation because he was busy working. Asghari also posted a photo of himself from a plane on Instagram, and his wedding band was clearly visible in the shot. Reps for Spears have not addressed why she chose to take off her ring. On Friday, she was once again seen without her giant rock.