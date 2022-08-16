The SA entertainment industry is mourning the death of kwaito star Tokollo Tshabalala, affectionately known as Magesh. Magesh, 45, was part of the popular kwaito music group TKZee along with with Kabelo Mabalane and Zwai Bala.

His family confirmed that he passed away as a result of an epileptic seizure on Monday, IOL reports. “It is with great sadness that the family wishes to confirm the passing of Tokollo “Magesh” Tshabalala. Magesh, as he was affectionately known, passed away this morning as a result of an epileptic seizure. The family requests for privacy during this difficult period,” the family said in statement. Official statement on the passing of Tokollo Magesh Tshabalala



According to the statement, Magesh had an epileptic seizure which sadly took his life. #RIPMagesh #RIPTokolloTshabalala pic.twitter.com/FnzUmKj0fn — Kgopolo (@PhilMphela) August 15, 2022 Magesh was the son of the former soccer player, coach and administrator Stanley “Screamer” Tshabalala.

Popular football club Orlando Pirates sent their condolences to the family. “@orlandopirates is saddened by the passing of the son of Mr Stanley Tshabalala. Tokollo. On behalf of the extended @orlandopirates family, we convey our heartfelt and deepest sympathy to the Tshabalala family.” ☠️ @orlandopirates is saddened by the passing of the son of Mr Stanley Tshabalala, Tokollo.



⚫⚪🔴⭐#OrlandoPirates#OnceAlways pic.twitter.com/y5Sf7mwq1D — Orlando Pirates FC (@orlandopirates) August 15, 2022 The Tshabalala family said the details of his memorial and funeral service will be shared soon.