Close friends, fans and the South African entertainment industry are in shock after the death of renowned artist and musician DJ Sumbody. Real name Oupa John Sefoka, the muso was confirmed to have died on November 20 by his management, IOL reports.

“Artist and musician DJ Sumbody has died. Details of his untimely death cannot be released, but the artist named Oupa John Sefoka allegedly ran into an unfortunate incident that led to his passing in the early hours of Sunday morning (November 20),” Sumsounds Music said. The statement added that the Sefoka family “have kindly requested privacy” as “investigations are still ongoing”. According to his social media posts, DJ Sumbody was planning to make an appearance at The Secret Door nightclub in Pretoria on Saturday night.

A video on his Instagram Stories shows him having a good time, with the caption “Back to basics” before his death. Details surrounding his death have not been revealed, though reports on social media suggest that he died in a hail of bullets in Woodmead, Johannesburg. Social media has been flooded with tributes since the news of his passing broke on the internet.

Popular musician Lady Zamar shared her heartfelt condolences on social media. “This is super-shocking. And heartbreaking to the core. Sumbody looked out for his ppl, never held grudges and was welcoming, funny, a hustler, and game-changer in entertainment and in many ppls lives + he gave advice. Mfana pitori. We will miss you,” she stated. this is super shocking💔 and heartbreaking to the core… sumbody looked out for his ppl, never held grudges and was welcoming, funny, a hustler and game changer in entertainment and in many ppls lives + he gave great advice… mfana pitori 🍾



we will miss you #ripdjsumbody pic.twitter.com/b9vbxvPv7s — Lady Zamar (@Lady_Zamar) November 20, 2022 DJ Fresh also shared a post saying: “I promised you(DJ Sumbody) a set to end all sets at your all-White party later today.”