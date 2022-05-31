Most South Africans can only dream of sipping real champagne and watching the French Open in Paris. But for Trevor Noah, that dream came true this week.

The comedian and his best friends of 14 years, Khaya Dlanga, Ze Nxumalo and Xolisa Dyeshana, had the opportunity to attend one of the most prestigious tennis tournaments in the world. The four brasse were uitgevat as they attended Roland Garros over the weekend. Trevor, 38, took to social media to mark the occasion.

Accompanied by a photograph of the four, he wrote on Instagram: “Four South Africans walk into a French open…What a wonderful journey it’s been and continues to be. When we met 14 years ago, one of us had no car, half of us had never left the country and we all used to watch tennis on TV. “Now we’re at the French open, watching tennis live and discussing how to get our friend a car:) Memories are nothing without the people you share them with.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Trevor Noah (@trevornoah) While in France, the crew also enjoyed the finer things in life, like drinking champagne.