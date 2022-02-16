South African born comedian Trevor Noah is set to headline the White House Correspondents’ Association (WHCA) dinner.

“The Daily Show” host will be the main entertainer at the next WHCA dinner when it returns later this year.

The annual event makes its return after being cancelled in 2020 and 2021 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The 2019 dinner featured no entertainer instead, historian Ron Chernow delivered a keynote speech.

American publication Deadline reported that the WHCA, in announcing Noah’s participation, noted that this year’s dinner “will be the WHCA’s first since 2019 and offer the first opportunity since 2016 for the press and the president to share a few laughs for a good cause”.

In a statement shared with NBC News, Steven Portnoy, the association's president and a reporter for CBS News Radio, said Noah was chosen because of his ability to make people laugh even in tough times.

“Trevor is an incredible talent who keeps us laughing — and thinking — four nights a week.

“We can’t wait for him to help bring our 100-year Washington tradition ‘Back to Abnormal'.”

Noah will also resume his hosting duties for the 64th Grammy Awards in April this year.

In December last year, The Recording Academy confirmed that the author will be back at the helm for the prestigious event at the 64th annual ceremony.

The CEO of the Recording Academy, Harvey Mason Jr, said in a statement: “Trevor was amazing as our host for the 63rd Grammy Awards with praise from the music community, music fans and critics.

“We’re so excited to welcome Trevor back to the Grammy’s stage and feel fortunate to once again have him hosting what we believe will be an unforgettable evening.”