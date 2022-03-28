Trevor Noah has reportedly sold his R400 million Bel-Air mansion.

The Daily Show host splashed $27.5 million on the larney 1,050 square metre estate in December 2020.

But a year later, he put the Mark Rio-designed home up for sale, hoping to score $29.75 million.

Two months on the market without any offers, Trevor, 38, re-listed the home for the same price he got it for.

LIVING LARGE: US TV host Trevor Noah

It eventually sold on March 22 for $26 million (R385m), a loss of nearly R15m.

The buyer’s identity is unclear.

The prime West Los Angeles property is made up of six bedrooms, nine bathrooms and a powder room.

Trevor’s home away from home’s features include a gated motor court, a separate staff entrance and living areas flooded with natural light with easy outdoor-indoor flow, the previous listing stated.

Outdoor amenities include a pavilion with an outdoor kitchen and a pool.

Indoor features include a security booth, a gym, a sauna, a screening room and a primary suite with dual baths and dressing rooms. There is also a separate guest apartment.

Trevor’s main residence, meanwhile, is a $10 million penthouse in New York, that he bought in 2017.

