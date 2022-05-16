A heartbroken Trevor Noah “cried all week” following the death of his beloved 95-year-old grandmother. The Daily Show presenter paid a touching tribute to Frances Noah and reflected on the impact she had on his life and community in Soweto.

He wrote on Instagram: “This morning our family laid to rest the oldest member of our clan Frances Noah, or as most of us referred to her, Gogo. “My grandmother was born in 1927 and even though she was 95 years old, she still had the best memory of us all. “Every moment spent with her felt like a magical journey through time where she would recount all of the family’s greatest joys, losses, achievements and milestones.

“Her house in Soweto wasn’t just a home, it was a refuge, a place where other women would come when they had no other place to go, a place where members of the community would gather to pray together every single week, a place where everyone was guaranteed to feel the love emanating from her mighty chest.” The 38-year-old comedian went on to thank his fans for their support. He added: “I know many of you grew to love Gogo from afar and I thank you for the condolences and the blessings you’ve sent in her memory.