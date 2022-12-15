Trevor Noah is officially no longer the host of The Daily Show and he is using his free time to unwind and enjoy the 2022 Fifa World Cup, reports IOL. Noah took to his official Instagram account and shared pictures of himself with David Beckham and Didier Drogba. Noah called it a “fun surprise” to bump into his “brother Drogba”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Trevor Noah (@trevornoah) The South African shared a fond childhood memory of Beckham in his caption with his followers. Noah revealed that he told the former English footballer how he destroyed several pairs of shoes as he tried to figure out how to “bend it like Beckham”. “As a 15-year-old I destroyed so many pairs of shoes trying to figure out how to bend the ball like this man. “I never figured it out but yesterday he promised to buy me a new pair of Predators,” he shared.