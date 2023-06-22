Trevor Noah has been biesag since he left his job as the host of The Daily Show with Trevor Noah last year. Not only has the South African comedian teamed up with Savanna for his upcoming 12-show tour of Mzansi, he’s also hosted a number of events, notably the Grammy Awards.

Now, Spotify has announced that a new original podcast with Trevor, whom the company noted as “one of the most successful comedians in the world and a New York Times best-selling author”, is set to be launched later this year. The weekly podcast will see the 39-year-old blend his signature humour and razor-sharp wit with his global perspective to deliver a unique take on the hottest topics of the moment. The series will also feature conversations between Trevor and some of the most influential figures around the world.

Despite it being a Spotify series, the company said that the new release will be available on numerous platforms. “It’s really exciting to be joining Spotify on a fun new adventure where we’ll engage in interesting and meaningful conversations with some of the world’s most fascinating people,” Trevor said of the new partnership. “We’ll also probably fix every single issue humankind has ever faced so you definitely want to join us for every episode.”