The comedian is currently on his South African tour of his latest show.

Ahead of his Durban gig, Trevor, 39, spoke to East Coast Radio, saying: “This is the thing ... I’ve learnt about media online is that people don’t read or they just write articles. Sometimes, I just think it’s AI [artificial intelligence] that’s writing these articles.

“First of all, there is nothing with SA Tourism. No-one from SA Tourism approached me; there’s nothing from government. I was talking to hotel groups, cause you know South Africa, we need to boost our tourism.

“[It is] one of the most important sources of our GDP and so I was talking to these guys, who own hotels, Airbnbs, game lodges, and safaris, about how we can promote SA to the world. And then I wake up, ‘guys, I wish I had all this money that these people gave me in these newspapers’,” he added.