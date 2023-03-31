World-renowned South African comedian Trevor Noah is set to host Amazon Prime Video’s very first South African original, LOL: Last One Laughing. The subscription video streaming and rental service announced that LOL: Last One Laughing will be an unscripted six-part comedy series, which will launch in early 2024.

The series will see the 39-year-old former The Daily Show host pit 10 famous South African comedians and entertainers against one another for a grand prize of R1 million that goes to a South African charity of the winner’s choice. Variety reports that the format will see the contestants battle to see who can keep a straight face while simultaneously trying to make their opponents laugh. The format for this series has already been produced in more than 20 territories with celebrity hosts like Jay Baruchel (Canada), Eugenio Derbez (Mexico), Fedez (Italy), Michael “Bully” Herbig (Germany) and Rebel Wilson (Australia).

“I’m excited to be back home to host Prime Video’s first South African original, LOL: Last One Laughing, and to have a chance to connect with my home audience,” said Noah. “I am equally delighted for the opportunity to be working alongside my fellow home-grown comedy stars on a show that not only entertains but gives back to the South African production and charity communities.” Ned Mitchell, head of Africa and Middle East Originals at Amazon, added: “We are delighted to be announcing Trevor’s momentous return home to South Africa as the host of Prime Video’s first South African original, ‘LOL: Last One Laughing’.”