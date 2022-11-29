So in a few days’ time, Trevor Noah will officially wave goodbye as the host of The Daily Show. But that doesn’t extend to his stand-up comedy shows. While South Africans are eagerly awaiting his return to the stage in September next year, Noah is moering it on the comedy circuit in the US.

And Netflix has recently dropped his comedy special Trevor Noah: I Wish You Would on the streaming platform. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Netflix Comedy (@netflixisajoke) True to form, he doesn’t miss a beat with his observational humour while remaining truly patriotic to the African continent. That’s what is perhaps most admirable about him: it doesn’t matter how big a name he has become in Hollywood, Noah remains humble, grounded and proudly South African.

With Covid-19 lingering in the shadows like an abusive ex, the world is ready to return to normal – and so is Noah. In his set, which was filmed in Toronto, Canada, he tackled the politics around the coronavirus saga. And he delivered it in his trademark disarming way of educating and entertaining at the same time.

Of course, he could not have a go at the former US president Donald Trump who, let’s be honest, is comedy gold. Now, Noah also has a knack for voices and he doesn’t hold back. His skit around Indian curry is hilarious. Talk about packing a punch – he does that and then some.