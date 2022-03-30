Get lost in our wonderful planet and all it does on SABC3 at 10pm with A Perfect Planet.

In this show, we get up close and personal with the many natural processes of the planet that happen every day, every hour, every second, to keep things going and growing, and that work together to make sure that every corner of Earth, and all its living organisms, continue living.

Those of you who love to play armchair detectives better get your brains switched on because in Forensic Files, 10.30pm on e.tv, we have a tough one.

In 1990, three sex workers were murdered and dumped on the banks of a river.

Detectives found animal hairs, a fingerprint and various other fibres, but never the killer.

Join the search for this brutal killer and find out the story behind the murders.

In 7de Laan, SABC2 at 6pm, it’s ask-a-friend day as Marvin gives Werner some much-needed advice about his work situation.

Khethiwe tries to pick Aggie’s brain for some advice about how to deal with secrets in a relationship.

On e.tv’s Scandal! a whole family tries to help a daughter’s heart from breaking while Hlengiwe’s troubles are all but over… tune in at 7.30pm.

