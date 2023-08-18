As we commemorate Women’s Month in August, a group of transgender women and members from the LGBTQ+ community say they want a seat at the table. This week in Observatory, the group held an open support group meeting regarding challenges affecting transgender women.

Founder of Majawie Safe Space and LGBTQ+ activist, Jackye Majawie, 35, transitioned in 2015 and says she held the gathering to educate her mense on their rights. “It is Women’s Month and as transwomen, we feel we are always excluded when certain events are taking place and we want transwomen to feel part of society. “Some LGBTQ+ members who are victims of abuse, walk into hospitals and police stations and are at times discriminated against because of their sexual orientation.”

“I was raped twice and both of those cases were closed due to lack of evidence and they can’t find the suspect. PLIGHT: Jackye Majawie “This event gave us the opportunity to talk about what makes us happy and unhappy and also how the system is failing when it comes to transwomen. “I am fighting for justice because I never got closure.”

In 2022, Jackye was allegedly fired for being transgender and says she was insulted by colleagues calling her “moffie” and “bitch”. At the event, transitioning women and men were given guidance on how to access hormone treatment from Wits Transgender Clinic, and where to go for health services. Jackye adds: “Transgender women are also women and we face the exact same abuse any other woman faces.