A transgender woman claims she was moered by the Western Cape’s reigning Miss Sovereign 2022, Rubee-Lee Lucas. Lulu Abrahams said that in the early hours of last Sunday, they came from the Miss Gay Arabellas pageant hosted in Grassy Park, when she was beaten and then taken to hospital for stitches.

“We were on our way home from the pageant and Rubee-Lee just started throwing tantrums as if she wanted to attack me in the car already; she threw a glass of alcohol in my face and it literally went into my eye, it started burning,” Lulu explained. ACCUSATION: Transgender woman Lulu Abrahams (left) said she was attacked. Picture supplied She said they were accompanied by another couple who stayed at the same complex as her at Belhar Gardens, and Rubee-Lee was just a visitor for the weekend. “When we got the complex, Steven [the driver] stopped the car where the cameras cannot see and Rubee jumped out of the car and said, ‘ek is mos lankal lus vir jou, ek gaan jou nou in jou p*** maak, jy gaan nou sien’. Then she pulled me out of the car and hit me in the face,” Lulu added.

TJOEPSTIL: Pageant queen Rubee-Lee Lucas “She ripped my hair off from my head; somehow the bottle fell and broke, I had to get stitches on my leg, I have bruises on my knee and elbow, my arm was blue and my eye was red in the corner. “My jaw is still painful and I have a swollen redness inside my ear the doctor advised,” she continued. “I didn’t even hit her back because I was so shocked, I was on the floor and she was on top of me hitting me with her fist.

“Steven came and also attacked me for no reason and said ‘jy hou mos leka party by jou huis dan invite jy nie vir ons nie’.” EINA: Lulu Abrahams’ injuries. Picture supplied Lulu has since laid a charge with police. ‘Steven’ has denied all the allegations, calling them “false”.

Lulu alleges Rubee-Lee had a grudge against her since last year, when the former was a judge at the Miss Cape Town Transgender pageant where the latter was a participant and lost. When the Daily Voice reached out to Rubee-Lee regarding the incident, she said: “I’m unable to comment”, and referred enquiries to management of Miss Sovereign Western Cape. EINA: Lulu Abrahams’ injuries. Picture supplied In an email, the board of the pageant said: “With the recent altercation between the current Miss Sovereign Western Cape 2022 title holder and three other parties involved, we are unable to comment on the merits as there is currently a criminal case pending which prohibits us from speaking to the media or public.