Former Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi has expressed her shock following the passing of her close friend Cheslie Kryst.

The 30-year-old beauty queen, lawyer, fashion blogger and Extra TV correspondent fell from a “higher elevation” of a 60-storey condominium in New York City just after 7am on Sunday, and was pronounced dead at the scene, an NYPD spokesperson told E! News.

Police said Kryst, who was Miss USA in 2019, committed suicide.

Kryst lived on the ninth floor, but was last seen on the terrace of the 29th floor of the building.

She died hours after she posted a cryptic note on Instagram, writing: “May this day bring you rest and peace” followed by a heart emoji.

Zozibini said she was shattered following the passing of her close friend.

DEVASTATED: Zozibini Tunzi

The two met in the United States, where they were participating in the 2019 Miss Universe pageant and became friends when they were placed as roommates during the competition.

After the competition that Zozi won, Kryst and Kaliegh Garris (Miss USA Teen 2019) took her under their wings as she lived in the US during her reign.

In a heartfelt tribute to her friend, Zozi posted yesterday: “Cheslie, my friend, I am devastated.

“I didn’t sleep a wink, caught in between not believing the news and trying to make sense of what is happening.

“You were supposed to send me photos of the outfit you were going to wear to a wedding this past Saturday ....

“You took me by surprise, Queen.

“...I love you so, so much my forever friend and forever Miss USA. RIP beautiful.”

