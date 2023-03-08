A father and daughter duo has set the wheels in motion to make a difference in underprivileged communities. Cape Town sports personality Irafaan Abrahams and his 13-year-old daughter Nuha have made it their mission to raise over R100 000 to kit out two impoverished schools with school shoes and socks, by riding tandem in the Cape Town Cycle Tour this year.

Educator and prolific runner Irafaan is well-known for lacing up his takkies and taking to the road to run for school shoes. DUO: Irafaan and Nuha. Irafaan says he is just an “ordinary teacher trying to do something extraordinary” and told the Daily Voice after he completed his last challenge, his voete kept jikking to do more. “After completing the 50 for 50 half marathons in the 50th year of my life, and with that being a massive success I thought what next.

“I then ran a 100km race, but when I got to 67km, my legs thought ha-ah. Nevertheless, I knew I still had to stay fit and do it for a cause.” The onnie says he was approached by his daughter Nuha, who is actually the mastermind behind his latest venture. Irafaan and Nuha. “It made me so proud to hear this because she’s always been following me around and seeing what I’ve been doing, now she wants to do the same.”

Nuha, who is studying Hifth at the Darul Arqam Islamic school, said the mission is also to inspire Muslim girls wearing hijab that it is possible to be fit and do sport while still being modest. “It’s important that there is a balanced lifestyle,” she says. Asked about the inspiration for her cycling idea, the teen jokes: “I love cycling, but I had to do all the work when I was alone. Now I let him do all the work and I just sit there.

A CAUSE: Irafaan Abrahams and his daughter Nuha, 13. “But on a serious note, I enjoy spending time with my daddy and I loved watching how giving back made so many people happy, so I always wanted to do the same.” Nuha said even though her dad drills her hard during training, she has great fun. “It’s like my daddy always says: even when you’re facing the hardest hill, talk positive, think positive, be positive.”