Petrolkoppe are in for a treat as a new show called Karbrasse Pavillion is set to rev it up on your small screen. From Cape Town to Johannesburg and every town in between, motorsport enthusiasts will show their mettle in spinning, drifting and high-speed tricks, and talk about the positive impact that car culture has had on their lives.

Cape Town’s very own drift guru DJ Ready D and his wife, Malikah Daniels, also feature in one of the episodes and show how their lives revolve around cars and music, and what they are doing to make the sport as safe as possible. PASSIONATE: DJ Ready D and his wife Malikah. Ready D says: “We are happy to be part of this production. It’s been an awesome experience, connecting with the film crew, being able to tell the stories as well as crossing platforms from the music industry to film, theatre and it’s really great that Cape Town is getting a spotlight from this, and it’s lekker to let the world know how we fit into anything.” Some of the people featured in the series are Bronny who restored a Nissan S13 with his son. Mase and Elvis who got their children involved in their hobby, and Shantone Buys who helped build the sport and is now helping his daughters make their dreams come true.

Another one is Tariq “Chip” Moosa, an artist who prefers driving slowly in order for the art on his car to be better appreciated. GET READY: Debuts 5 January It has taken him more than two decades to build up his BMW E9, called Nkabi, and in August this year, it beat more than 6000 cars at the Slammed UK competition in Birmingham. Stephanie Pekeur, content consultant of the series, says: “Karbrasse is so much more than just a programme about a crew and brasse bragging about their cars, it is about the subculture and the positive influence it has on people’s lives.