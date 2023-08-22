Following the phenomenal sold-out performances of the Ndlovu Youth Choir in Concert in Johannesburg and Cape Town in 2022, the group is delighted to announce their return for six shows only in each city. Since its inception in 2009, the Ndlovu Youth Choir has become one of South Africa’s most treasured choral groups.

They are recognised locally and globally for their unique music, with recent tours across the USA and upcoming tours to Germany and the Netherlands which include performances at the North Sea Jazz Festival in Rotterdam and the Carnegie Hall Summer Festival in Bryant Park, New York. The 15 choristers, live three-piece band and conductor, composer and producer, Ralf Schmitt, are ready to bring new life to this year’s local tour. The Ndlovu Youth Choir in Concert features many of the choir’s famous hits such as Africa, Easy On Me, Shape of You, Higher Love, Man in the Mirror, and We Will Rise.

From their home base in the Moutse Valley in rural Limpopo to reaching the finals of America’s Got Talent (Season 14) the Ndlovu Youth Choir has played sold-out performances in Europe, America and Africa and appeared on local and international TV and radio shows. They have collaborated with many artists such as Master KG, P!nk, Sun-El Musician, Kygo and performed for the likes of Trevor Noah, King Charles and Bill Gates. Seats are limited so hurry, book today at www.showtime.co.za and www.ticketmaster.co.za They will perform in the Artscape Theatre Centre in Cape Town from October 12 to 15.