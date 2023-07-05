Bonteheuwel’s Jade Sasman has been crowned as the new African Women’s Table Tennis champion. The 25-year-old dominated her opponents as she scored gold at the Africa Zone 5 Championship in Botswana last week.

“It still feels unreal, but it feels amazing. I have won quite a few tournaments since I'm back, but my first gold of this kind, she tells the Daily Voice. “I was unbeaten in this tournament, I played seven singles matches in total. “It was tough as we played team events as well in this tournament and we won gold in that too.”

SMASH: Jade was unbeaten in tournament in Botswana In the singles final, she went up against an Angolan player and the final score was 4-3. Jade says this was the first major event she’s played in after she took a break from the sport nine years ago. “I started playing when I was 10 years old but I quit when I was 16 years old as I wanted to focus on my schooling and my career.

“Then I came back last year May after nine years, but since I'm back I have won five tournaments already, I think.” The Camellia Street resident is also a member of the Bonteheuwel-based Boundary Table Tennis Club, whose mission it is to inspire young people in the area. NET SO GIRL: Champ Jade Sasman, 25. PICTURES: Byron Lukas and Supplied According to club chairperson, Denver Sweatz, Jade is one of the star players who puts in the most effort.

“As a club, we are very proud of her, we are proud of what she has achieved. It just shows commitment, hard work and dedication and belief. “This is positive for Bonteheuwel that those living outside can see that there is good in the area. This what we as a club stands for as our slogan says, we lead and others follow,” Sweatz says. VICTORIOUS: Jade brought the trophy home Ward councillor Angus McKenzie adds that Bontas is proud of her accomplishment.