The local opening acts for US diva Karyn White, who will be having a not-so-secret rendezvous with fans in South Africa next week, have been announced. The Secret Rendezvous hitmaker will perform at Grand West on 26 August and her opening acts include Keeno Lee and drag queen Manila Von Teez.

Idols SA judge Somizi announced on Instagram that he would be MC at the event. Speaking to the Daily Voice, Manila says: “It’s a huge accolade and also a wonderful step forward for the art of Drag. We are being recognised as artists worthy of being on huge stages with international artists. “I’m super excited to be performing and [I] hope this is the beginning of many more for all who enjoy performing in Drag.”

Meanwhile, an excited Keeno Lee says he can’t wait to share the stage with a legend. “I mean who doesn’t know Karyn White’s music?” he asks. “When I was a lot younger that was like the Sunday Jams stuff. I can literally remember sitting at a breakfast table and singing Superwoman with my cousins,” adds the muso.