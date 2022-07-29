The Miss South Africa 2022 finale is going to be a star-studded event with a line-up featuring top South African artists.
A new queen will be crowned on Saturday, August 13, at the SunBet Arena in Time Square, Pretoria.
International award-winning artist Makhadzi, R&B sensation Elaine and singer Lloyiso, rappers Boity, Rouge, Nadia Nakai and Idols SA season 16 finalist Ndoni will be performing.
Miss South Africa 2022 pageant producer, Relebogile Mabotja, says: “We are very excited about the entertainment lined-up for this year’s Miss South Africa finale.
“We really wanted to present something new, something classic, something fresh and something unexpected in the pageant world but in line with our messaging.”
Radio and TV presenter, Anele Mdoda, was announced as the host, she has been with Miss SA since 2013 and has judged the event five times.
Survivor SA presenter Nico Panagio will be co-hosting with the 947 FM presenter.
“Having the range of performers that we lined up grace our stage is only fitting for a night where we crown our next Miss South Africa. It will be a big night of enthralling performances and audiences can expect to move and to be moved during the show,” added Mabotja.
Miss SA 2022 will be broadcast live on M-Net (DStv Channel 101) and Mzansi Magic (DStv Channel 161) on August 13 from 6.30pm and streamed for an international audience on the Miss SA app.