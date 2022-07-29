The Miss South Africa 2022 finale is going to be a star-studded event with a line-up featuring top South African artists. A new queen will be crowned on Saturday, August 13, at the SunBet Arena in Time Square, Pretoria.

Radio and TV presenter, Anele Mdoda, was announced as the host, she has been with Miss SA since 2013 and has judged the event five times. Survivor SA presenter Nico Panagio will be co-hosting with the 947 FM presenter. “Having the range of performers that we lined up grace our stage is only fitting for a night where we crown our next Miss South Africa. It will be a big night of enthralling performances and audiences can expect to move and to be moved during the show,” added Mabotja.