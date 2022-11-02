Emo Adams, Mi Casa, Abavuki, Sasha-Lee and TikTok sensation Will Linley are among the artists who are ready to thrill Cape Town on November 27 for the Festive Lights Switch-On event. The line-up for Cape Town’s biggest street party of the year was announced on Tuesday.

The annual switching on of the liggies is the official start to the summer, and the festive season in the Mother City and this year, it will be back in full swing following the pandemic. With the theme ‘Cape Town: City of Hope’, the event will have the Grand Parade singing and dancing as thousands of revellers are expected. Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis: “The event promises to be a party that will appeal to the whole family.

“We are looking forward to an afternoon and evening of festive fun, with an amazing line-up and of course the highlight of the evening – the official switch-on moment. “That will be followed by a fabulous and colourful video display that will illuminate City Hall and the surrounding buildings with a depiction of Cape Town’s unique and compelling story of hope and resilience.” EXCITED: Geordin Hill-Lewis The line-up speaks to a diverse audience with a little something for everyone.

Incidentally, Abavuki launched their successful career with their first public concert at the Festive Lights Switch-On event in 2001. Also scheduled to perform is Jeodhouse Band, and DJ Codax will keep the beat going while emcees Shimmy Isaacs and Wayne McKay will keep the conversation flowing. The Festive Lights Switch-On 2022 is vir niks and for almal.