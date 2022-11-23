Julia Fox claims she dated Kanye West to keep him away from her friend Kim Kardashian amid the couple’s divorce, Bang Showbiz reports. The Uncut Gems actress, 32, made the statement in a TikTok video on Monday, after she was accused of dating “a famously violent misogynist” and “anti-Semite” in the wake of Kanye’s Twitter rants against the Jewish community.

She said: “I had this thought, and I was like: ‘Oh my God. Maybe I can get him off of Kim’s case.’ “Like: ‘Maybe I can distract him, like, just get him to like me.’ And I knew if anyone can do it, it’s me, because when I set my mind to something, I do it.” Fox is a fan of Kim and the Kardashian family: “When I had a fashion line 10 years ago, they actually bought our clothes and sold them in their [Dash] stores, so I’ve always had, like, a love for Kim – like, the big three. Khloé, Kim, Kourtney – those are my girls.”

TOUGH TIMES: Kim Kardashian The model, who was in a six-week relationship with Ye, 45, from January to February, also insisted she had not responded to the rapper’s initial romantic advances. She said: “He was texting me… I wasn’t really answering. I was like: ‘I don’t really want to hook up with a celebrity again.’ “Nothing ever comes of it… they’re kinda boring. Like, they’re not what you think they’re going to be like.”

Fox admitted their relationship started as “really beautiful” as she and West would talk about “clothes and weird ideas and plans for the future and our hopes and dreams for childhood and education”. But she decided she was “out” when he “started tweeting” – first at Kim’s ex-boyfriend Pete Davidson and then about hating Jews. Fox added: “I had already been like: ‘Dude, I’m not gonna stick around for this s***’.