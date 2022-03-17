Viewers are hot under the collar at a sex scene on Season 2 of The Wife.

The steamy session between Zandile, played by Khanyi Mbau and Nkosana, played by Mondli Makhoba, in a recent episode of the Showmax series has been widely shared on social media.

And users are convinced that the two actors were doing it for real on camera.

Some feel that scene was too explicit, but the actress responded on Twitter saying: “The book is more sexually detailed than the telenovela.”

IT’S GETTING HOT IN HERE: Zandile and Nkosana’s scene

Since the public uproar, the Film and Publication Board (FPB) has confirmed that they will be reviewing the show’s classification rating on that episode.

“We are aware of online public concern regarding an episode of the Showmax series, The Wife. As the FPB, we are worried about the distribution and wider circulation of this clip by members of the public via social media,” said FPB acting chief executive officer, Dr Mashilo Boloka.

“These clips have the potential to cause harm if accessed by children on unregulated online platforms.”

Showmax has an Online Distribution Agreement with the FPB, which accredits them to use the FPB Classification Guidelines to self-classify.

The FPB, however, still has the power to audit the distributor’s compliance with its rating system and hear or adjudicate public complaints.

The Wife carries an age restriction of 16 for violence, sex, nudity and language (VSNL).

“The FPB has, as a preliminary step, brought these to the attention of Multichoice Support Services (Pty) Ltd to allow them an opportunity to respond to these in writing within 7 (seven) days. Should the review of the Classification rating of the episode be found to be incorrect, the FPB has the powers to re-classify any material that was previously classified. The findings of the compliance check will be shared with the media and public,” Dr Boloka said.

He said the Films and Publications Amendment Act does not limit the sharing of content by the public as long as the content is not harmful, illegal and/or prohibited.

[email protected]