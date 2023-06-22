If Tom Cruise could choose his leading lady, it would be Scarlett Johansson. The 60-year-old actor is a huge fan of the Hollywood star, describing the blonde beauty as “enormously talented”, and has revealed that he’d love to have her as a co-star.

He told Entertainment Tonight: “I’d love to make a movie with her! “I’ve been wanting to make movie with her. She is enormously talented. So charismatic, versatile. She has great physical ability obviously.” Tom, who has been married three times, is currently single but has been linked to singer Shakira after they met at the Formula 1 Grand Prix in Miami last month.

Tom made the comments shortly after Scarlett, 38, revealed that she’d also love to work with the Top Gun actor. The actress, who is married to comedian Colin Jost, has worked with a host of big-name stars during her career, including the likes of Javier Bardem, Robert Downey Jr, and Bill Murray, and she now wants to team-up with Tom on a film project. WISHFUL: Star Tom Cruise, 60 Asked who else she wants to work with, she told The Hollywood Reporter: “I’d love to work with Tom Cruise.”

Meanwhile, Tom previously revealed that he doesn’t take any time off from work because he’s “living the dream”. Speaking to Bella magazine, he explained: “Look, I’m fortunate, I’m lucky. I’ve spent my life on movie sets and travelling the world, which is what I always wanted to do; so this is not work – I’m living the dream.” Tom has also described his starring role in 1986’s Top Gun as a “life-changing” moment for him.