Not only is she South Africa’s youngest head female winemaker, but now Mitchells Plain vrou Kiara Scott-Farmer has also won the prestigious Diners Club Winemaker of the Year award. This accomplishment makes the 32-year-old the youngest woman ever to win the esteemed accolade and the first woman of colour to do so.

This year, the Winemaker of the Year competition centred on Chenin Blanc. Kiara, who is the sole winemaker at Brookdale Estate, clinched the top spot with her delicious Brookdale Old Vine Chenin Blanc 2022, a wine that speaks to both her technical expertise and her deep personal connection to her craft. Her victory is a milestone not just for her career but for the wine industry as a whole, underscoring the shift towards greater diversity and inclusion in a historically exclusive field.

Cheers: Kiara with her award. Picture: supplied Kiara’s path to success has not been without its challenges. But she says: “Anything that’s worth doing will have challenges, nothing is easy. “My journey has been much like a runner’s. I look at it like this: when you’re a hurdle runner, you know you’re going to have to jump over obstacles to get to the finish line, and that is exactly what I did.”

As much as her success can be attributed to her exceptional talent and determination, she is quick to acknowledge the role that faith has played in her journey. Kiara adds: “God is faithful, and without the grace of God, where would I be?” She’s also had fantastic support from her husband, family, and her team at work.

“Did I hope for it? Yes,” she admits, reflecting on her aspirations when she first entered the industry. “Did I expect it, this young? No, but then I look at my team and I realise how much effort and hard work goes into making a beautiful craft like the Chenin Blanc.” Kiara’s journey is especially inspiring when considering her background.

Born and raised in Rocklands, a community often associated with socio-economic challenges, her story challenges the notion that your environment defines your future. She explains: “This is an area mostly known for substance abuse and hardship, yet there are so many diamonds in Mitchells Plain. “Just because you come from Mitchells Plain doesn’t mean you have to succumb to societal norms.