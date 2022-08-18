The funeral and memorial service details of the TKzee band member, Tokollo ‘Magesh’ Tshabalala has been announced by his family. Magesh’s sudden death was made public earlier this week after the kwaito legend suffered an epileptic seizure.

Magesh’s family who asked for privacy during this time has since wrapped up his funeral and memorial service arrangements. In a press statement sent to IOL Entertainment, Magesh’s family thanked fans, friends, family and others for their condolences during this tragic time. “As a family we would like to thank everyone for the immense outpour of love, condolences and well wishes. Tokollo was a son, a brother, a cousin, a mentor, a guardian, and a great artist that inspired many,” it read.

More on this Tributes pour in for TKZee member Magesh

The “Shibobo” hitmaker’s funeral service will take place on Friday, August 19, at the Rhema Bible Church North, Hans Schoeman Street, Randburg, Johannesburg from 9am to 11.30am. His memorial service will follow on Wednesday, August 24, at St Stithians Chapel, 3 Chapel Drive, St Stithians College, Lyme Park, Sandton from 2pm to 5pm. For those who can not attend the funeral or memorial service but want to be apart of the ceremony, a Facebook live stream will be available on the day at www.Facebook.com/TKZeeBand.

The veteran singer was the son of former Orlando Pirates star Stanley “Screamer” Tshabalala. Paying their respects, Orlando Pirates issued a statement on their club website. “Tokollo, who also goes by the name of Magesh, was a renowned musician, famously known for his songwriting and being a member of the group TKZee. We convey our heartfelt and deepest sympathy to the Tshabalala family and pledge our profound moral support.”