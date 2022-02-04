The entertainment industry is rapidly picking up again thanks to relaxed lockdown restrictions.

And tonight, local rappers will get their chance to shine at the Barz 4 Dayz competition, which is open to the public.

The event is a platform for male and female rappers to compete for a cash prize of R2000, a trophy, a music video shoot with Noels About It and studio recording time with Paramount Studios, as well as a 45-minute professional photoshoot with Litt Visuals.

There is also a cash prize and other lekker gifts for the runners-up.

The cypher competition is taking place tonight at the Grillfather restaurant in Mitchells Plain and is hosted by Get It Entertainment and Bruinchild Media.

Spencer Fillis, of GI Entertainment, tells the Daily Voice that everyone can look forward to a night of warme competition as the motor mouths battle it out for the prizes and bragging rights.

INVITATION: Spencer of GI Entertainment

“The rap game in Cape Town is known to be stiff competition. “Naturally, Kaapstad is known for the slickest rappers and most of them are tough to go up against because of everyone being really kwaai.

“It’s going to be a really tough job for the judges who will be met with top talent.”

GUEST PERFORMANCE: Klein Fortuin

Entries open from 5pm to 6pm today and you need to be there in person to register.

Alex Cupido from Bruinchild Media says the event comes as a “breath of fresh air since musicians had a tough time breathing in this choking pandemic that took away the livelihoods of most”.

He adds: “If you didn’t have a day job in this pandemic, then you would have suffered the most as the bread and butter was taken away, that being the ability to perform.

“We are relieved to be doing this event and at least make the load lighter with cash prizes.”

WINNER: Duane Plaatjies

The winner will be crowned by last year’s cypher winner from Paarl, Duane Plaatjies.

Special guest performers include Krobars, who is also the MC, and other acts like Klein Fortuin.

[email protected]