R&B superstar Craig David says Capetonians can expect “everything and more” at his once-off show in the Mother City this week. The DNA and 7 Days hitmaker will perform his popular TS5 show tomorrow tonight at the Grand Arena in GrandWest.

His TS5 set combines old-school anthems with the hottest House hits of today. “I’m quite excited for people to come and see me perform, because TS5 is something that I have been building and nurturing over the last five years,” the singer told the Daily Voice in an interview on Tuesday. “For me, it’s like bringing that full circle, to DJ and to mix tunes together but to also have that 22 years worth of songs.”

A testament to TS5’s growth is David’s remarkable ability to sing, MC and DJ simultaneously. The British singer says he’s been travelling around Cape Town since he landed and is enjoying the vibe, although he did not want to disclose where exactly he’s been. “The vibe in Cape Town has been nice, the embraces and hugs have been wicked,” he jokes.

David says he is going to give Capetonians “what they want”. “If I flipped it around and I was someone in the audience, I kind of have a feeling that I know what people want over here,” he adds. “So it’s my job to make sure that I can create a playlist that feels like it has the right energy but also touches all the spots people want to hear.”

STIEK UIT: Craig David TS5 gig at GrandWest Craig says for the last five years he has been trying to stay consistent, not only with his vocals but being present in the moment. “The last five years have been amazing, there’s been transformation for me as a man, it’s been exponential.” In the past year, David has also released four singles off his new album 22, all of which landed on top 40 charts across South Africa.

David further encourages Capetonians to get their tickets for this once in a lifetime experience. Ticket prices start from R295 on Ticketmaster. “For everyone who has got a ticket or who is about to get one, you are in for a treat because I have really been looking forward to getting back out here.