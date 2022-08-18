Tiffany Haddish used her $80 000 Girls Trip pay cheque to pay off her home loan because she was bang of becoming “homeless again”. The 42-year-old bought a joint with the money she made from the 2017 blockbuster so that she and her mense would be financially secure for the future, reports IOL.

“I started trying to figure out how to create. The fastest way to do it and the first way you should go about doing it is to buy some land. “So before we even got into season 2 of The Carmichael Show, I bought a house. Everybody told me I should wait, but I didn’t care. I just knew I was going to have to always make enough money to take care of me and the house, and that’s what I did.” She said in an interview with Cosmopolitan: “Between that show’s next season, the Keanu movie, and making sure I can live comfortably off of $500 a month, I was able to pay off half the house.

“The Girls Trip [cheque] was the final cheque. People told me to spend it in other ways, but I used it to pay off the house because I was always afraid of being homeless again.” Despite having klomp geld – with her net worth said to be around $6 million – the Night School star always has her arme past in the back of her mind. “But I’m still afraid of being poor again. Every movie I made, I would just buy another piece of land or a house.”