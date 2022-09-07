Alles is nou nie snaaks vir funny vrou Tiffany Haddish, who “deeply regrets” agreeing to act in a dodgy sketch titled Through a Pedophiles Eyes. The Night School star is facing a child sex abuse saak alongside fellow comedian Aries Spears surrounding the 2014 comedy skit, and now she has spoken out on the issue.

The 42-year-old said on Instagram: “I know people have a bunch of questions. I get it. I’m right there with you. “Unfortunately, because there is an ongoing legal case, there’s very little that I can say right now. “But, clearly, while this sketch was intended to be comedic, it wasn’t funny at all – and I deeply regret having agreed to act in it.

“I really look forward to being able to share a lot more about this situation as soon as I can.” Last week, the two jokers were named as defendants in a lawsuit by an anonymous plaintiff referred to as Jane Doe. She wysed the comedians groomed her and her brother – also anonymous and referred to as John Doe – to perform sexual acts as laaities.

Her attorney has denied the allegations and described the lawsuit as “frivolous”. The sexually explicit sketch, which was filmed in 2013 and published on Funny Or Die in 2014, was removed from the website four years later. CHILD SEX CASE: Comic Aries Spears The lawsuit alleges that the children were “moaning and making sexual noises as they both ate (a) sandwich (from opposite ends) in a manner that simulated the act of fellatio”.