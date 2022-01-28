Eight schoolkids have been rewarded for their service to humanity by Pick n Pay.

The annual PnP Hero Awards competition awards R35 000 in vouchers to eight learners for their inspirational good deeds.

This year, the crop includes three laaities from Cape Town.

A total of 450 Hero Award entries were received from over 140 primary schools in 2021.

There are seven categories, namely courage, selflessness, kindness/caring, respectfulness, honesty, team player, and environmental awareness.

Michelle Jacobs (Grade 7) from Steenberg Primary School received the award for Respectfulness.

Michelle transferred to Steenberg Primary School at the beginning of the year and has captured the hearts of her teachers and peers with her good manners and friendliness.

Every day she walks 30 kilometres to get to school and has never missed a day.

Her teacher says she is the most respectful human being she has ever met.

Imaad Bennett (Grade 4) from Lantana Primary School in Mitchells Plain won the Honesty award.

CONGRATS: Amieska with son Imaad Bennet from Lantana Primary and Pick n Pay’s Sirvan Hickley

Imaad promised his friend, who had no school shoes, that he would help him raise money to buy them.

One day Imaad saw a woman drop some money and while he could have used that money to buy his friend school shoes, he instead returned it.

And finally, An-Naas Croy (Grade 5) from Lantana Primary School in Mitchells Plain was honoured for Environmental Awareness.

The little boy hustles every day to collect recycling material to be able to help his parents buy food for their family.

He also uses the money to care for his puppy.

Andre Nel, General Manager Sustainability at Pick n Pay, says that the Hero Awards encourage positive behaviour in schools by celebrating and rewarding everyday acts of heroism.

