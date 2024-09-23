Fifty years ago, these triplets made headlines following their birth at Groote Schuur Hospital. On 17 September, the Alexander triplets celebrated their milestone birthday and say they are as inseparable as ever.

Anne Alexander, Sue-Lynn du Toit and Lisa Boer were born full term via a C-section and grew up in Hanover Park. Today, they still live together in New Woodlands, Mitchells Plain. Anne has two children, while Sue-Lynn and Lisa have three children each. Known as the “odd one”, Lisa says they had a lekker birthday week and were spoiled rotten by their children and family.

Lisa says: “We still feel very young and it feels fantastic to have celebrated a jubilee birthday with two sisters because I have two besties for life. “We are the only set of triplets in the family. Our father has twin brothers, but thank goodness our children are also not twins or triplets.” BACK IN THE DAY: Old photo of sisters Anne shares that their parents thought they were having conjoined twins and were surprised when they realised they were having a set of triplets as Lisa hid herself throughout the pregnancy.

The sisters say they try their best to celebrate their birthday together every year. Last year, was the first time they didn’t celebrate it together due to financial difficulties. Sue-Lynn says: “Growing up, we got a lot of attention. Our mother was a seamstress, so our outfits were always the same and that was fun. “We grew up like any other siblings tormenting our brother, but we have different personalities.

“Our parents always got confused with us and even now people still get the oldest and second oldest confused, but we go with the flow.” BIRTHDAY GIRLS: Sue-Lynn, Anne, and Lisa and brother Charl. On 17 September, the Alexander triplets celebrated their milestone birthday and say they are inseparable as ever. Picture: Supplied The triplets spent their birthday with their children and on Friday. They had a bash at Quarter Deck in GrandWest with loved ones. Their brother Charl Alexander, 53, says he still remembers his parents coming home with not one, but three baby sisters. Sadly both their parents have passed on.

Charl laughs: “I thought I was getting a sister, but then my parents came with three and it was a bit confusing because I was young. My thoughts were, when are these other kids going home. “Watching them celebrate 50 years is such a proud moment.” Dr Shaheem de Vries, CEO of Groote Schuur Hospital, congratulated the sisters on behalf of the Western Cape Department of Health and Wellness.