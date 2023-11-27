The City of Cape Town rang in the holiday season with the annual Festive Lights Switch-On concert on Sunday. Thousands of Capetonians braved the heat to stiek uit for the free show on the Grand Parade, with this year’s theme being “City With a Future of Hope”.

The event took place in front of City Hall, and the MCs for the day were actors Maurice Paige and Jill Levenberg. IN THEIR NUMBERS: Thousands of Capetonians attended yesterday Opening the show was Good Hope FM’s DJ Eazy alongside 10-year-old DJ Sophia, who got the crowd jolling. Award-winning artists Cassper Nyovest and Amapiano artist Focalistic were the headline acts to wow the crowd.

Other acts followed, including popular local rapper Ricky Vani Frontline, SAMA winner Matthew Mole, Afrikaans band RAAF, Hanover Park’s cultural singing troupe The Tjommies, local songbird Whitney April as well as the dance competition winners Born Spartans Dance. Mogamat Mohamed from Heinz Park was thrilled to see all the acts and says: “It is a lovely time to come out at this time of the year, it’s a festive feeling you get when the lights go on. “It is also a family day and a lovely event to bring the kids out and thankfully the weather is working with us.”