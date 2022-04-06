The SABC has bid farewell to popular presenter, Thomas Mlambo, who has left the broadcaster to pursue other interests.

Mlambo’s career on sports TV and radio spans more than 30 years, during which time he worked at both SuperSport and SABC Sport.

The award-wining sports anchor often sat with world-class sportsmen and administrators and hosted the country’s leading sport shows like Soccerzone, The late-night Sport @ 10, Laduma, AFCON tournaments, the FA Cup, the 2014 and 2018 FIFA World Cups, the Olympics and the Ultimate Sport Show on Metro FM.

He also hosted the SA Sports Awards and the PSL awards.

Gary Rathbone, Head of Sport at the SABC, said the talented sports broadcaster will be missed.

“Thomas has been at the heart of our on-air experience for fans...

“His dedication is unquestionable and he remains a brilliant example of what on-air excellence looks like ...

“We thank Thomas for his immense contribution and wish him well in his future endeavours,” said Rathbone.

Taking to Instagram, Mlambo responded: “Thank You SABC...It has been a pleasure working with you and serving the Nation. @sabcsport @sabcportal #SABCsport.”

Fans reacted to the announcement with shock.

“What do you mean oh my goodness Thomas!(sic) To say you will be missed is an understatement!” commented @Zanelepotelwa.

While @anela_mat said: “We can only hope that this ending is the beginning of a beautiful chapter…”

