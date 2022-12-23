A Mitchells Plain author is about to have her first book published. According to Leila Alexander, 12, her forthcoming book, Young Mind Unspoken Thoughts, is a collection of her poems.

“I started writing poetry after my grandmother died. I was sad so I wrote a poem for her because I missed her,” Leila explains. She says that once she had come to terms with the loss, she started writing more and more poems. PROUD: Mom Karen en Leila “My ideas come from things that I have seen or heard, sometimes from a movie on the internet I randomly see sometimes.

“Then I would write about it. “I feel happy when I’m writing. Sometimes I also feel sad when it’s a sad poem. So I write when I’m sad or happy just to get my emotions out.” Leila adds that her poetry is aimed at anyone who is going through a difficult time in their lives.

She explains: “My poetry is really for everyone... everyone goes through depression and hard times.” COLLECTION: Leila and her first book of poetry which will released next month Her mother Karen Alexander-Haddon tells the Daily Voice that she was surprised to learn that her daughter could write. “She kept writing other poems and would read them to me, which I showed to some of my colleagues and they all thought she was very good.

“You would be amazed at what she writes and how simple the words can be, but the message is strong when you read her poetry.” The proud ma feels that her daughter possesses a gift that she wishes to share with almal. “A few months ago, I went so far as to introduce Leila to other poets and publishers at a book festival in Mitchells Plain,” Karen adds.