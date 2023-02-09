The Rosebuds Youth Development organisation has vowed to instil values of leadership and love into their youth. The Mitchells Plain organisation, which was started post Covid, has seen youngsters come out in their numbers to learn how to sing, dance and play music.

One of the founding members, Toufa Abrahams told the Daily Voice that a group of community members in Tafelsig decided to start the organisation after seeing how many youngsters just hung around on the street corners. “The fact that these children as young as eight years old were partaking in illegal activities such as dowweling was an eye opener,” he said. “Then there’s also the social poverty, where these kids don’t even have a meal to fill their tummies or take with them to school.

“That is why we decided to reach into our own pockets and start this organisation.” he Rosebuds Youth Development organisation Abrahams said the cherry on the cake was when their choir placed second at a recent Malay choir competition: “These children were so happy, they were overwhelmed, they felt a sense of belonging again – they won!” He said to celebrate, they held a ‘Tramakassie Day’ at Westridge Gardens on Sunday.