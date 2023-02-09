The Rosebuds Youth Development organisation has vowed to instil values of leadership and love into their youth.
The Mitchells Plain organisation, which was started post Covid, has seen youngsters come out in their numbers to learn how to sing, dance and play music.
One of the founding members, Toufa Abrahams told the Daily Voice that a group of community members in Tafelsig decided to start the organisation after seeing how many youngsters just hung around on the street corners.
“The fact that these children as young as eight years old were partaking in illegal activities such as dowweling was an eye opener,” he said.
“Then there’s also the social poverty, where these kids don’t even have a meal to fill their tummies or take with them to school.
“That is why we decided to reach into our own pockets and start this organisation.”
Abrahams said the cherry on the cake was when their choir placed second at a recent Malay choir competition: “These children were so happy, they were overwhelmed, they felt a sense of belonging again – they won!”
He said to celebrate, they held a ‘Tramakassie Day’ at Westridge Gardens on Sunday.
“It was just to tell them they are appreciated and thank you for attending our youth programmes throughout the 2022 year.”
He added: “Our registration for an NPO is still pending but we have faith; even if we have to put our hands in our pockets to look after these kids, we will. Because if we are not going to do it, who else is going to?”
Anyone who would like to assist the organisation can call Toufa on 071 035 4324, Allie Fortune on 084 569 1121 or Kader Abrahams on 068 002 0166.