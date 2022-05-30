Movie and music fans mourned the deaths of actor Ray Liotta and Depeche Mode musician Andy Fletcher over the weekend. Tributes have poured in for Liotta, 67, who reportedly died in his sleep in the Dominican Republic on Thursday.

PASSED AWAY: Andy Fletcher His fiancée Jacy Nittolo, 47, was with him. The star had just finished filming the film Cocaine Bear and was due to start work on The Substance. The mom of four, who got engaged to the actor at Christmas in 2020, wrote on Instagram: “My life these past couple of years have been nothing but truly magical. Ray and I share a deep love that I will cherish in my heart forever. “We laughed daily and we were inseparable. The chemistry was wild in the best way.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jacy Nittolo (@jacynittolo) Liotta was dad to daughter Karsen, 23, with ex-wife Michelle Grace. Director Martin Scorsese told People that he was “absolutely shocked and devastated by the sudden, unexpected death” of the Goodfellas star. Co-star Robert De Niro said: “I was very saddened to learn of Ray’s passing. He is way too young to have left us.”

Meanwhile, Fletcher, a keyboardist and founding member of the British electro band, also passed away on Thursday at age 60. In a joint statement posted to Twitter, his bandmates Dave Gahan and Martin Gore said: “We are shocked and filled with overwhelming sadness with the untimely passing of our dear friend, family member and bandmate Andy ‘Fletch’ Fletcher. The statement continued: “Fletch had a true heart of gold and was always there when you needed support, a lively conversation, a good laugh, or a cold pint.”