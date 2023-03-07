Here’s a call for all aspiring actors, singers, dancers and models to audition for The International Arts Talent Showcase Cape Town auditions this week. Every year, Elsubie Louwrens, chairman and CEO of 33 & Me Talent Agency and producer of the IATS, travels across the country to scout the new budding talent on offer.

She will be hosting auditions in Cape Town on Saturday 11 March, looking for singers, actors, dancers and models of all ages. Talent scout Those who receive a call back at the audition will have the opportunity to be part of the IATS 2023 show, now in its thirteenth year, where they will get to showcase their unique talents in front of top international talent scouts. Participants will also partake in industry related workshops, presented on the day.

Elsubie says: “We are looking forward to hosting multi-talented aspiring artists in search of career and casting opportunities in the film and fashion industry. “Recovering from a devastating global pandemic, it’s time for the youth of our nation to ensure their voices are heard. “The industry has once again gained momentum and it’s looking for you!”

Last year’s IATS event awarded youngsters over a million dollars worth in scholarships to study in the United States. The auspicious event also welcomed several American agents, including the Global Head of Brand Programs at NETFLIX, Kamey Butler, Tyler Perry Studios Senior Casting Executive, Rhavynn Drummer, as well as singer-songwriter, producer and casting director, Nate Butler. Elsubie says: “The youth are our future. My aim is to equip, inspire and build a powerful nation of creatives. We might be a third world country, but we have first world potential.”