After rumours started circulating about being linked to Lewis Hamilton and Tom Cruise, Shakira is said to “have no interest” in the two superstars. The Hips Don’t Lie singer, 45, has been at the centre of romance rumours with the F1 champ, 38, and Top Gun: Maverick actor, 60, after she was snapped last week enjoying herself with both in her new home in Miami.

But her tjommie Ana Lourdes Martinez has told Page Six: “When friends are in Miami, they get together. “The press wants to create a romance, but she’s known Tom for a long time. She’s focused on her family.” KUIER: With Tom at F1 Martinez said Shakira was focused on her career: “She’s always working. She’s writing and in the studio. She works out, takes care of her body, and eats healthy.”

Shakira, who is recovering from her suur split from former soccer star Gerard Piqué, 36, was seen having a jol with Cruise at the Miami Grand Prix, two weeks ago. Cruise and Shakira were in Miami to cheer on British racing sensation Hamilton, with whom she was then spotted enjoying a sunny boat ride. MEET UP: Shakira and Lewis Hamilton Shakira was picked up from the back of her £16 million (R306m) Miami Beach mansion before cruising around Biscayne Bay with the Mercedes driver.