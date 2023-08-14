Die Kinders Van Die Ses is back with a brand-new act and want you to experience “Freedom of Enjoyment” as they bring you the best in local music, and it’s all for a good cause. Part of the proceeds from the show will go to a local girls soccer club in Bonteheuwel that is in need of tracksuits, gear, equipment and to cover the expenses of a few players who have been invited to participate in a tournament in Turkiye.

Founder of the long-running theatre company, Omar Adams, 78, better known as Boeta Maan, says this is going to be a top-class show that skriks vir niks. “I have been in the industry for almost 40 years and I love helping where I can, so this is my way of keeping the kids off the street,” Boeta Maan explains. “I was contacted by a friend to ask if we could assist [the soccer club] and I didn’t hesitate.

“Some of the parents are not fortunate enough to fork money out of their pockets and send their kids on opportunities like this so that is why Kinders Van Die Ses is hosting this show.” INVITING YOU: Boeta Maan, 78 He added: “We will have top performers performing on the night, these performers are well-known to Cape Town so this is also an opportunity to bring these artists to the people because we are there for the community. “The audience is going to have a good time, anyone is welcome.”

Taking to the stage will be Loukmaan Adams, Nur Abrahams, Fagrie Isaacs, Jolene Jacobs, Niesa Abrahams, Ghakeen Roman and Lauren Adams. It’s all happening at the Athlone Civic Centre on Friday. Tickets cost R150 via Computicket and the show starts at 8pm.